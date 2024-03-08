I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 (S.992) Passes Final Action in U.S. Senate Allocating an Official Name to the Ports-to-Plains Corridor

In a historic move, the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 (S.992) has successfully achieved unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate, marking the final legislative step towards solidifying an official name for the critically significant Ports-to-Plains Corridor. The bill’s journey saw unanimous approval in both chambers, with the U.S. House of Representatives endorsing amended language, now ready for the President’s signature.

In the U.S. Senate, initiated and steered by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 received resounding support from co-sponsors including Senators John Cornyn, Martin Heinrich, and Ben Ray Luján. In the U.S. House of Representatives, a coalition led by Representatives Jodey Arrington and Henry Cuellar included Representatives August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Teresa Leger-Fernandez, Troy Nehls, and Lance Gooden, propelled the legislation forward.

John Osborne, Chairman of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, expressed his elation at the bipartisan backing from both chambers, remarking, “The approval of route numbering for I-27 in Texas and New Mexico signifies a monumental step. This corridor unites the nation’s and Texas’ strategic economic engines of agriculture production, energy, and international trade, supporting burgeoning population centers in West and South Texas.”

The I-27 Numbering Act (S.992) delineates the route numbers for the future interstate highway, encompassing a vast expanse spanning Texas and into New Mexico. The allocated numbers for specific sections will facilitate streamlined navigation and development:

Laredo to Sterling City as I-27

Sterling City through Midland to Lamesa as I-27W

Sterling City to Lamesa as I-27E

Lamesa northbound through Lubbock to Amarillo passing through Dumas to Raton, New Mexico as I-27

The corridor north of Dumas as I-27N

Lauren Garduño, President/CEO of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, highlighted the legislation’s pivotal role in propelling the Ports-to-Plains corridor towards interstate standards. “This numbering legislation championed by Congressman Arrington is critical for the corridor’s evolution to interstate standards,” stated Garduño. “It unlocks funding avenues and will facilitate the incorporation of interstate signage as our corridor advances.”

This legislative milestone follows the 2022 designation of Interstate-27 (I-27) when President Biden signed the Appropriations Bill (FY 2022), officially recognizing the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as an addition to the Interstate Highway System.

Ports-to-Plains Alliance

Ports-to-Plains is a grassroots alliance of over 200 communities and businesses, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada. Additional information on the Ports-to-Plains Alliance is available at http://www.portstoplains.com/.

