Insights from Marcus Scribner: ‘How I Learned to Fly’

Have you ever wondered what goes on in the mind of an actor when they’re about to take on a new role? Or what it’s like to juggle the hats of both actor and executive producer? In our latest episode, we sit down with the versatile Marcus Scribner, known for his roles in “Castle,” “Grown-ish,” and “Black-ish,” to discuss his latest project, “How I Learned to Fly.”

Marcus opens up about the allure of the creative process, the excitement of trying something new, and the thrill of executive producing. He shares his love for his character, Daniel, and the unique dynamics of working with a stellar cast including Method Man, Cedric the Entertainer, and Lonnie Chavis. It’s not every day you get to hear about the intricate dance of creating a character from someone so deeply involved in the craft.

But that’s not all. Marcus also delves into the lessons he’s learned from his co-stars, the importance of being a sounding board for fellow actors, and the challenges of portraying emotions without words. His insights are a treasure trove for any acting enthusiast or anyone curious about the world of film production.

Moreover, Marcus touches on his personal journey with acting, how it has filled his soul, and the challenges that come with the territory. His candidness about the “cut and dry” aspects of life versus the open-ended nature of acting offers a rare glimpse into the actor’s mindset.

As a board member for the National Foster Youth Institute, Marcus doesn’t shy away from addressing the realities of the foster care system and offers a message of resilience and hope. His down-to-earth personality shines through when he admits to being a terrible gift giver and shares his love for Rottweilers and German Shepherds.

The conversation wraps up with a rapid-fire Q&A that reveals Marcus’s favorite Disney park, his admiration for actor Steven Yeun, and his preference for a certain flavor of Pop-Tarts. It’s a lighthearted end to an episode packed with depth and sincerity.

So, if you’re looking for a blend of inspiration, industry insights, and a touch of personal revelation, this episode with Marcus Scribner is a must-listen. Tune in to hear how Marcus continues to master his art and why “How I Learned to Fly” is a project that has him soaring with pride.

Don’t miss out on this engaging conversation that goes Beyond the Mic. Listen to the full episode now and get ready to be inspired by the passion and dedication of Marcus Scribner.