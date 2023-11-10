Into the Wild: Kris Thompkins’ Epic Journey in Conservation Activism

Tune in to Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Podcast for an insightful conversation with Kris Thompkins, president and co-founder of Tompkins Conservation. Discover her remarkable journey protecting the wild and the powerful Nat Geo documentary “Wild Life” by Oscar-winning filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai. Learn about the creation of 14.8 million acres of parklands in Chile & Argentina, a conservation project that redefines ambition. Join us as Kris shares her passion for restoring the land and the cherished memories with her late husband. Don’t miss hearing her thoughts on the impact of “Wild Life” on the world. Plus, get the scoop on Thompkins Conservation. #ConservationHeroes #WildLifeDocumentary

