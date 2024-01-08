Introducing Free Range Fry House

Lubbock’s all new Free Range Fry House is open and ready to serve! Free Range Fry House is the place to go to when craving fried food; here one can enjoy fried chicken wings and strips, pickles, steak fingers, and more with sides such as curly fries and mac and cheese.

Free Range Fry House also serves sales and desserts.

For a view of Free Range Fry House’s full menu, visit here. For their Facebook, visit here.

Free Range Fry House is located at 6810 off Milwaukee.