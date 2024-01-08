96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Introducing Free Range Fry House

January 8, 2024 8:00AM CST
Share
What's New

Lubbock’s all new Free Range Fry House is open and ready to serve! Free Range Fry House is the place to go to when craving fried food; here one can enjoy fried chicken wings and strips, pickles, steak fingers, and more with sides such as curly fries and mac and cheese.

Free Range Fry House also serves sales and desserts.

For a view of Free Range Fry House’s full menu, visit here. For their Facebook, visit here.

Free Range Fry House is located at 6810 off Milwaukee.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
1:40am
Spirits And DemonsMichael Ray (feat. Megan Patrick)
1:36am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
1:33am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
1:30am
God Bless The RadioFlat River Band
1:26am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Damage control training aboard the USS New York with Lubbock Sailor
2

The Art of the Wrap: Alton Delaney's Ultimate Challenge
3

Bradford tabbed winner of Freddie Solomon Award
4

City Offices to Close in Observance of New Year’s Holiday
5

Mark Bego Unveils Joe Cocker's Iconic Story