96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon

October 16, 2023 10:39AM CDT
Share
Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon
Getty Images

Jana Kramer was taken to the hospital in the middle of her baby moon with fiancé Allan Russell.   “Our baby moon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good,” Kramer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, sharing emergency room selfies.    “The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one: Don’t just brush off pain because it can be more serious than u think.”

Kramer was ultimately diagnosed with a “bad bacterial infection” that had gotten “into the kidneys,” she explained in her Sunday post. “This resulted in a 2-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have,” she added.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Youre Gonna Miss ThisTrace Adkins
6:58pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:55pm
SpeechlessDan & Shay
6:51pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:44pm
Starting OverChris Stapleton
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
2

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023
5

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"