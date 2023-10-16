Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon

Jana Kramer was taken to the hospital in the middle of her baby moon with fiancé Allan Russell. “Our baby moon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good,” Kramer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, sharing emergency room selfies. “The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one: Don’t just brush off pain because it can be more serious than u think.”

Kramer was ultimately diagnosed with a “bad bacterial infection” that had gotten “into the kidneys,” she explained in her Sunday post. “This resulted in a 2-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have,” she added.