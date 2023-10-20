96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song

October 20, 2023 5:33AM CDT
Share
Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
Getty Images

Jason Aldean caught a lot of heat when he released his video for ‘Try That In A Small Town.’  Now, he is addressing the controversy and defending his song fully.

He said, “If you’ve got common sense, you can look at the video and see, I’m not sayin’ anything that’s not true.”  He continued, “In the video, I’m showing’ you what happened — I didn’t do it, I didn’t create it — it just happened, and I saw it, and I’m not cool with it.”  He added, “To me, what I was seeing was wrong, and nobody would say anything, especially in the music industry or entertainment industry. It just kind of reaches a breaking point to where you’re like, ‘Man, somebody needs to say somethin’, and if nobody’s gonna do it, then I’ll be the guy.'”

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

I HopeGabby Barrett
12:04pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:01pm
House PartySam Hunt
11:57am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
11:54am
Honey BeeBlake Shelton
11:51am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"
2

Oksana Ivanyuk, showrunner of "Cossacks"
3

Luke Bryan Stops Florida Concert After Being Alerted Of Wardrobe Mishap
4

Texas Tech vs Baylor Preview
5

Courtwright and Kerr’s Goals Help No. 7 Tech to 2-2 Draw at No. 7 BYU