Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Carly Pearce are among the talented performers who will grace the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Jelly will kick off the show with his hit, “Need a Favor.” Tanya Tucker’s recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will be commemorated with a special performance of “Delta Dawn” featuring Little Big Town.

Later in the evening, he will make a highly anticipated return to the stage alongside R&B star K. Michelle, creating a moment to honor The Judds by performing “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan for a second year, the CMA Awards will be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8th, and air live on ABC.