Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ Singer, Dies at 76

September 2, 2023 6:38AM CDT
Credit: Getty Images/Sean Zanni

Jimmy Buffett, the iconic singer-songwriter best known for his hit song “Margaritaville,” died on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. His family announced the news in a statement on his website.

 

 

Buffett began his music career in the early 1970s, and quickly became a popular figure in the folk-rock scene. His songs often celebrated the laid-back lifestyle of the beach bum, and his albums often featured tropical imagery and themes.

Buffett’s biggest hit was “Margaritaville,” which was released in 1977. The song became a worldwide phenomenon, and its title inspired a successful restaurant chain and a line of merchandise.

He was a beloved figure in the music industry, and his death is a major loss. He will be remembered for his catchy songs, his laid-back attitude, and his love of the beach.

Buffett’s legacy will continue to live on through his music, his businesses, and his positive attitude. He was a true original who inspired millions of people around the world.

