Jimmy Buffett’s 1963 Ford Falcon Convertible sold for a hefty price tag at auction. The car sold for $258,500 at the annual GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro, North Carolina. Of the 800 cars that sold at the auction, Buffett’s Ford Falcon sold for the highest price. Buffett died in September 2023 at age 76. Which celebrity car would you like to own and why?