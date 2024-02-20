Jon Pardi’s Daughter Turns One: ‘Still Can’t Believe You’re Ours’

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are celebrating their daughter. Presley Pardi is officially a year old. Summer celebrated her toddler with a carousel of photos.

“Happy 1st birthday to my little girl. You are the sweetest, most loving, silly, independent and beautiful girl, I still can’t believe you’re ours,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You’ve made your parents fall even more in love than before…you are surrounded by so many family and friends whose world you light up and and you are truly the greatest gift to us all,” Summer’s caption continues.