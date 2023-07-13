96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jordan Davis Was Hilariously Caught Dozing Off During Dierks Bentley’s Show

July 13, 2023 7:59AM CDT
Share
Jordan Davis Was Hilariously Caught Dozing Off During Dierks Bentley’s Show
Getty Images

Jordan Davis asserted that he will “never get tired” of watching Dierks Bentley play as the two musicians carry on Bentley’s headline “Gravel and Gold Tour.”   Funny footage from backstage shows Davis and a few other people pretending to fall asleep as Bentley sings his 2012 smash-hit song, “5-1-5-0.”  Though Davis might look like the tour is putting him to sleep in the Instagram reel he shared on Tuesday (July 11), he holds Bentley in high regard.  “When I grow up, I want to be Dierks Bentley,” joked Davis. “I know I’ve made that joke before, but like, I just love that guy to death…Dierks is an entertainer to the unth degree, and just really, really great people, and this job gets tough, and being on the road with really good people makes it a little bit easier.”

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
9:56am
All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
9:56am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
9:54am
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
9:47am
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
9:47am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
4

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
5

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off