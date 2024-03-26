96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor

March 26, 2024 9:51AM CDT
Keith Urban Joins 'The Voice' As Mentor
Getty Images

Keith Urban, who recently performed on “The Voice” during the Season 24 finale, joins the show as a mega mentor.  The show announced on their X account, saying, “Drum roll, please… our #TheVoice Mega Mentor is  @keithurban!” As the mega mentor, Urban will advise contestants on all four teams: Team Reba McEntire, Team Chance the Rapper, Team John Legend, and Team Dan + Shay.

Season 25 began on February 26 and is currently in “The Battles” round. Urban’s first episode will air on April 8, when the contestants enter the next stage of the competition.

