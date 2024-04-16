96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith’s recorded a duet with Lainey, and he’s “ready for it to come out”

April 16, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have recorded a duet — and it might be dropping soon.

In a recent interview with ET, Keith revealed that he’s already got a collab with Lainey in the cans and is beaming with excitement to release it. 

“So, ‘Straight Line,’ [was the] first single, ‘Messed Up as Me,’ just came out in February, and we have another single coming out [in May] — that’s a duet,” Keith said. “So excited to get that out.”

Could this duet be the one with Lainey?

“You just never know!” Keith teased. “We recorded it last summer, and I’ve been having to sit on this thing since then, so I’m ready for it to come out. Then the album later this year.”

While you wait for May’s release, you can check out “Straight Line” and “Messed Up as Me” wherever you enjoy music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
12:58pm
How Country FeelsRandy Houser
12:55pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
12:48pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
12:45pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
12:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin's Remarkable Book
2

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives
3

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
4

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
5

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'