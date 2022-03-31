Kelsea Ballerini Is Now a CoverGirl

Kelsea Ballerini’s list of things to do just got a little longer. Not only is she prepping to host this year’s CMT Music Awards she’s also added CoverGirl Cover Girl to her agenda. “EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL YALL!” Kelsea said in an Instagram post. “Being a @covergirl has always been on my bucket list since I was a little girl.” Executives at CoverGirl couldn’t be happier to have Kelsea as part of the team saying, “We’re so excited to have Kelsea join an iconic lineup of CoverGirls who share the same passion for accessibility, inclusivity, and individuality.” Kelsea’s multi-year deal will have the singer be the face of the brand’s upcoming spring collection.