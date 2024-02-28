Kelsea Ballerini Set To Host & Perform At 2024 CMT Music Awards
February 28, 2024 9:26AM CST
Reportedly, Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to perform and host at this year’s CMT Music Awards. She has hosted this ceremony for the last two years, but she normally has a co-host alongside her and this year she is flying solo. The CMT Music Awards will be streaming on Paramount+ on April 7th. The nominations for the ceremony will be revealed next month. Which artist do you think will take home the most awards this year?
