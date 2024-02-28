96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Set To Host & Perform At 2024 CMT Music Awards

February 28, 2024 9:26AM CST
Share
Kelsea Ballerini Set To Host & Perform At 2024 CMT Music Awards
Getty Images

Reportedly, Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to perform and host at this year’s CMT Music Awards.  She has hosted this ceremony for the last two years, but she normally has a co-host alongside her and this year she is flying solo.  The CMT Music Awards will be streaming on Paramount+ on April 7th.  The nominations for the ceremony will be revealed next month.  Which artist do you think will take home the most awards this year?

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
6:20pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
6:17pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:10pm
Dont Take The GirlTim Mcgraw
6:06pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:02pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19