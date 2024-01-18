Kenny Chesney Enjoys A Snow Day With His ‘Best Friend’ Poncho

Known for his love of island life, Kenny Chesney has temporarily moved from the sandy shores of the Virgin Islands to the snowy landscapes of Nashville, and he has his “best friend” Poncho by his side.

On Monday (January 15), the country music icon shared a series of photos on social media showing Poncho enjoying the freshly fallen snow while wearing a Suitical Dog sweater.

There is also a cute selfie of Chesney and his four-legged friend cuddling together inside during the snowstorm. In another photo, Chesney utilized his Blue Chair Bay Rum to gauge the quantity of snow on his lawn and perhaps to chill the coconut rum bottle.

How did you get out and enjoy the cold weather?