96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Killin Generals” with Author Dwayne Epstein

October 11, 2023 5:14AM CDT
Share
“Killin Generals” with Author Dwayne Epstein
Dwayne Epstein / Beyond the Mic

Tune in to Beyond the Mic Podcast for an exclusive interview with acclaimed author Dwayne Epstein, discussing his latest book “Killin’ Generals.” Join us as we delve into the fascinating backstory of the iconic World War 2 film, ‘The Dirty Dozen,’ and uncover intriguing facts about its making. From Lee Marvin’s unexpected journey to the role of a lifetime to the untold stories behind the scenes, Epstein shares it all. Plus, get ready for the Rockin’ 8, where Epstein reveals his quirks and favorites. Don’t miss this insightful conversation on the evolution of war movies since ‘The Dirty Dozen.’ It’s an episode you won’t want to miss! #KillinGenerals #WarMovies #BeyondTheMicPodcast

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
AuthorInterview
BehindTheScenes
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicwithSeanDillon
FilmMakingInsights
FilmTrivia
IconicMovies
KillinGenerals
LeeMarvin
MovieMagic
SeanDillon
WarFilmHistory
WWIIMovies

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
1:21pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
1:13pm
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
1:09pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
1:07pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
1:04pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Shrek's Swamp Available On Airbnb
3

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
4

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
5

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1