“Killin Generals” with Author Dwayne Epstein

Tune in to Beyond the Mic Podcast for an exclusive interview with acclaimed author Dwayne Epstein, discussing his latest book “Killin’ Generals.” Join us as we delve into the fascinating backstory of the iconic World War 2 film, ‘The Dirty Dozen,’ and uncover intriguing facts about its making. From Lee Marvin’s unexpected journey to the role of a lifetime to the untold stories behind the scenes, Epstein shares it all. Plus, get ready for the Rockin’ 8, where Epstein reveals his quirks and favorites. Don’t miss this insightful conversation on the evolution of war movies since ‘The Dirty Dozen.’ It’s an episode you won’t want to miss! #KillinGenerals #WarMovies #BeyondTheMicPodcast

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.