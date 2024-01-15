96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kliph Nesteroff on Comedy’s Cultural Impact

January 15, 2024 6:19AM CST
Share
Kliph Nesteroff on Comedy’s Cultural Impact
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon for an insightful interview with Kliph Nesteroff, the ‘Human Encyclopedia of Comedy,’ and best-selling author of ‘Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars.’ Dive into the evolution of showbiz and the devolution of culture with the expelled high school class president nominee, Mr. Classic Showbiz himself. Explore the fascinating journey from the provocative comedians of the 60s and 70s to today’s standards. Discover anecdotes about television’s early days, including Milton Berle’s struggles and calls for cleavage regulation. Uncover Kliph’s experiences, from reading Jerry Lewis biographies to his best essay for WFMU, and whether he still owns a working 8mm or 16mm projector. Finally, ponder the future of Hollywood and the possibility of a cyclical pattern or a homogenized industry. Don’t miss this Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Kliph Nesteroff discussing ‘Outrageous,’ a captivating exploration of showbiz history and the ongoing culture wars.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
BeyondtheMic
Comedy History
Culture Wars
Kliph Nesterhoff
SeanDillon
Showbiz Evolution
Stand-Up Comedy

Recently Played

Dont You Wanna StayJason Aldean
3:08pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
3:06pm
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
3:02pm
Drink To That All NightJerrod Niemann
2:58pm
Drunk (and I Dont Wanna Go Home)Elle King & Miranda Lambert
2:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Trainer Reveals The Three Biggest Mistakes People Make When They First Start Exercising
3

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn't Sexy Enough For 'The Voice'
4

Kane Brown's Adorable Daughters Could Be Country's Next Star Duo
5

Covenant Health Chief Human Resource Officer, Chris Shavers, Assumes Role of Catholic Charities Board President