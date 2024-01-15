Kliph Nesteroff on Comedy’s Cultural Impact

Join Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon for an insightful interview with Kliph Nesteroff, the ‘Human Encyclopedia of Comedy,’ and best-selling author of ‘Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars.’ Dive into the evolution of showbiz and the devolution of culture with the expelled high school class president nominee, Mr. Classic Showbiz himself. Explore the fascinating journey from the provocative comedians of the 60s and 70s to today’s standards. Discover anecdotes about television’s early days, including Milton Berle’s struggles and calls for cleavage regulation. Uncover Kliph’s experiences, from reading Jerry Lewis biographies to his best essay for WFMU, and whether he still owns a working 8mm or 16mm projector. Finally, ponder the future of Hollywood and the possibility of a cyclical pattern or a homogenized industry. Don’t miss this Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Kliph Nesteroff discussing ‘Outrageous,’ a captivating exploration of showbiz history and the ongoing culture wars.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.