Lady Raiders begin two match home stand at home

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a 2-0 start in conference play against Houston and UCF, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders begin a two-match home stand at the McLeod Tennis Center.

The No. 24-ranked Texas Tech Lady Raiders (9-4, 2-0 Big 12) will first play the No. 1 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) on March 7 at 5 p.m. before turning to the weekend when they will play another Big 12 rival, the No. 65 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 1-1 Big 12), on March 9 at 11 a.m.

The Lady Raiders had a dominant start to Big 12 play starting with a 6-0 rout of the Houston Cougars before following up with a 4-2 win over the UCF Knights. The No. 7 ranked tandem Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova continued their perfection on the doubles court when they earned their ninth dual win of the season against the Knights. Then, Mariya Polishchuk and Cristina Tiglea pairing continue to keep pace with their court one counterparts as the pair went undefeated during the two-match stretch and pushed their record to 9-2. No. 85 Tiglea, Komac and Andreea Lila all went undefeated in the singles portion of the weekend.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

The No. 1 ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a perfect 13-0 record on the season and were crowned the ITA Indoor National Champions with a win over then-No. 5 Michigan, 4-3. The Cowgirls have ten ranked wins including some over No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 10 Texas and No. 2 Stanford. No. 54 Lucia Peyre leads the way with nine dual singles wins with No. 4 Ange Oby Kajuru and Kristina Novak not far behind with eight wins apiece. The No. 5-ranked tandem of Oby Kajuru and Anastasiya Komar have a team-high nine dual doubles wins with the pair of Safiya Carrington and Novak not far behind, holding a 7-2 record. This will be the 26th matchup between Tech and Oklahoma State with Tech holding a 10-15 record. Oklahoma State has won the past four matches over Tech with the last win for the Lady Raiders coming in the 2020-2021 season, 4-3.

The No. 65 Kansas State Wildcats will play the BYU Cougars before heading to Lubbock and dropped their most recent match against the Kansas Jayhawks, 1-4. Tereza Polakova is out front when it comes to singles, holding an 8-0 record on the back three courts while Charlotte Kulhava holds a 7-2 mark on courts three and four. No. 58 Vanesa Suarez and Maralgoo Chogsomjav each have six wins to help the Wildcats achieve a 41-12 dual singles record on the year. Polakova and Veronika Kulhava hold the best record in doubles with a 4-1 mark. This will be the 22nd meeting between Texas Tech and Kansas State with Tech having a 15-6 advantage in the series. Tech has won the last fifteen meetings.

OPPONENTS IN THE RANKINGS

SINGLES

No. 4 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU)

No. 7 Anastasiya Komar (OSU)

No. 54 Lucia Peyre (OSU)

No. 84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU)

No. 89 Safiya Carrington (OSU)

No. 105 Vanesa Suarez (KSU)

DOUBLES

No. 5 Ange Oby Kajuru/Anastasiya Komar (OSU

No. 21 Anastasiya Komar/Raquel Gonzalez (OSU)

