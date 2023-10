Lainey Wilson recently shared more about her song ‘Watermelon Moonshine,’ which her exes think is about them. Wilson said, “Every boy I have ever dated in my lifetime thinks this song is about them. “She continued, “No! Do you not realize I dated other people than you!” She added, “I’m like, ‘Boy, if that butters your biscuit, if that makes you feel good, you’re right. I wrote it about ya.'”