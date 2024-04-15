Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round 3 in New Mexico vs New Mexico United

The Matadors are playing USL team, New Mexico United in Albuquerque, NM April 16th at 8:30 PM CT!

New Mexico United is a Division 2 team in USL Championship. This game is a true David vs. Goliath match!

In all Third Round contests, sides from the Division II USL Championship will enter the 109th edition of the tournament against a Second Round winner in matches to be contested April 16-17. That latter group includes three Open Division amateur squads – El Farolito and Lubbock Matadors from the NPSL and the USSSA’s Miami United FC – and 13 Division III professional teams spanning USL League One (8), MLS NEXT Pro (3), and NISA (2).

Broadcasts of all matches will continue to be streamed live on usopencup.com, uslsoccer.com, and MLSSoccer.com during the Third Round as well as the Rounds of 32 and 16. This unparalleled access to the tournament ensures soccer fans across the country will have access to every action-packed match – including the entrance of USL Championship and Major League Soccer sides – in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious soccer competition

If you can travel to Albuquerque to cheer on your Lubbock Matadors, Pregame plans and tickets are below.

We will be at Ex Novo before the game! $5 Beers and $3 hot dogs from 3-5 PM.

Release from Lubbock Matadors and U.S. Soccer