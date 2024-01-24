96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Laughing Through Life: Brad Upton

January 24, 2024 5:18AM CST
Share
Laughing Through Life: Brad Upton
Brad Upton Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Comedy is a craft that often takes a lifetime to perfect, and few know this better than the seasoned stand-up comedian Brad Upton. On the latest episode of our podcast, Brad takes us on a journey beyond the microphone, sharing insights from his remarkable transition from track coach to comedy star.

In an industry where the pandemic has turned laughter into a cherished commodity, Brad reveals how he sidestepped the Zoom show trend, opting instead to let the internet work its magic. His candid reflections on the virtual comedy scene offer a unique perspective on the creative resilience of performers during unprecedented times.

Brad’s storytelling is peppered with anecdotes from his early days in comedy, where a 200-mile drive to the nearest open mic night in Seattle was just the beginning of his comedic odyssey. The thrill of his first successful set is a testament to the power of taking risks and the euphoria of finding one’s calling.

Listeners will be captivated by Brad’s musings on the art of clean comedy, his admiration for fellow comedians who can turn clever writing into an explosive laugh.

But it’s not just the laughter that makes Brad’s story compelling. His reflections on life’s more serious moments, such as his wife’s battle with cancer and his own heart attack, reveal the depth of character behind the humor. These experiences have not only influenced his comedy but also reshaped his outlook on life, making him appreciate every moment on and off the stage.

As Brad discusses his latest comedy special, “I’m Not Done Yet,” it’s clear that his passion for making people laugh is as strong as ever. Whether reminiscing about throwing dodgeballs at fourth graders or marveling at the beauty of walled cities like Dubrovnik, Brad’s zest for life shines through.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
BeyondtheMic
Brad Upton
Comedian
Comedy
I’m Not Done Yet
SeanDillon
Stand-Up
Touring
Track Coach

Recently Played

Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
6:59am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
6:56am
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
6:44am
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
6:42am
Give It AwayGeorge Strait
6:29am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed
2

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations