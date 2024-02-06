Live Local Lubbock with Chris Wilson from Slim Chickens

Chris Wilson, a proud Texan, who is set to unveil his sixth Slim Chickens establishment at 102 North College Avenue in Levelland, TX,

With four thriving locations in Lubbock and one in Amarillo, the grand opening for the Levelland branch is scheduled for Monday, February 19th, creating 30-40 jobs in the community.

As a former multi-unit partner with Sonic Drive-Thru, Wilson honed his skills over the course of 25+ years of experience in the restaurant industry where he started as a busboy at 15. Since then, he has operated a variety of restaurants from deli, to quick-service restaurants to fine dining.

Wilson is most excited to bring a brand he’s passionate about—with “a far-superior chicken product when compared to most of what’s on the market”—to family and friends in his entrance to the Levelland market.

Sean goes Live, Local, Lubbock with Chris Wilson.