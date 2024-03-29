Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) announces the retirement of Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson, effective May 3, 2024. Chief Fogerson’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious 31-year long career centered on dedication to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Lubbock. Throughout his tenure, Chief Fogerson has exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and courage, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and residents alike.

“I am incredibly honored to have been the Fire Chief of such an amazing organization” said Chief Fogerson. “The men and women of Lubbock Fire Rescue are the true definition of dedication and professionalism. LFR is the exceptional department it is today because of their hard work and resilience. Whoever the next Fire Chief is for LFR is extremely fortunate to step in and lead such an exemplary organization”

As Chief Fogerson bids farewell to LFR, he extends his deepest gratitude to all employees, including the administrative staff, dispatchers, fleet technicians, and facilities maintenance personnel, whose commitment and hard work have been integral in the department’s success. The Chief would also like to thank the Lubbock City Council, the City Manager’s Office and all of the wonderful community partners and public safety organizations that he has had the pleasure to work with in order to serve the community.

Statement From Jarrett Atkinson, City Manager:

“The City of Lubbock and I are very appreciative of the dedication, loyalty and leadership Chief Fogerson has given to Lubbock Fire Rescue, this city and our citizens over his career. His commitment to public safety has helped Lubbock Fire Rescue achieve and maintain the highest possible national ranking for the Department and thus for the entire community. Under his leadership, LFR has set many new standards, achieved many important milestones and has always done so in the most professional and dignified manner. Chief Fogerson leaves big boots to fill, and he leaves a Department that is in excellent shape that will continue to provide the highest level of service to our community. His many years of dedicated service have truly made Lubbock a better place. We thank Chief Fogerson for his service, and wish him well in his next chapter.”

The entire Lubbock community joins in extending heartfelt thanks and best wishes to Chief Shaun Fogerson as he embarks on his retirement. An Interim Fire Chief will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rank & History of Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson:

Served in United States Marine Corps 1988-1996 & Deployed to Dessert Shield & Dessert Storm

Joined Lubbock Fire Rescue as a Firefighter in 1992

Promoted to Equipment Operator in 1999

Promoted to Lieutenant in 2002

Promoted to Captain in 2008

Promoted to Battalion Chief in 2012

Appointed to Deputy Chief in 2015

Appointed to Fire Chief 2019