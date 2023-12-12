96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Fire Rescue Made Aware of Soliciting Scam

December 12, 2023 2:43AM CST
Lubbock Fire Rescue has been made aware of an array of scam calls portraying to be from Lubbock Fire Rescue and requesting donations from the public for new equipment.

To assist the citizens of Lubbock, Texas, we would remind you of the following:

  • Lubbock Fire Rescue does not and will never ask the public for any sort of donations or make phone calls like such.
  • If you receive a phone call or communication similar to this, end the call and report it to the Lubbock Police Department at their non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865

