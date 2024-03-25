Lubbock Hosts The Texas Cotton Ginners’ Association Cotton Belt Gin Connection

Visit Lubbock welcomes the Texas Cotton Ginners’ Association (TCGA) to the Hub City for its annual meeting and Trade Show on April 4 – 5 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Recognized as the hub of the Cotton Belt, TCGA has welcomed cotton industry professionals to Lubbock for its annual conference since 1980. This year, nearly 2,500 attendees spanning across the country, as well as from international cotton-producing countries including Australia, Greece and Brazil, are expected to meet for two days of demonstrations, conversations and exhibitions from leading providers in the field showcasing the cutting-edge technology advancements within cotton production and ginning.

This is the largest showcase in the United States focusing solely on the cotton industry. Aaron Nelsen, Communication & Special Projects Manager of the Texas Cotton Ginners’ Association, is thrilled to welcome professionals back to the Hub City, as the event provides a venue for the cotton industry to meet in person and tackle industry challenges together.

“Lubbock is the hub of the Cotton Belt. As such, it only makes sense to hold the cotton gin show in this city,” he said. “Bringing a group of this magnitude together in person provides a tremendous opportunity for those who participate to benefit from attending the event. The show provides a platform for vendors to exhibit new and innovative technology available to the industry.”

​​The event focuses on meeting the needs of the nation’s cotton ginning industry. In addition to gin machinery, there will be insurance providers, suppliers of parts and supplies for cotton gins, energy suppliers and vendors that assist gins with recruiting employees as well as complying with worker protection rules. Other vendors include companies specializing in buildings for gins, cottonseed companies, irrigation providers and manufacturers of other related products will be in attendance. There will also be merchandise available to purchase at select booths.

This event is free to the public. For more information visit TCGA’s website. Please refer below to the schedule of events.

Thursday, April 4, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

