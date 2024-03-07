Lubbock HS Student Appointed to U.S. Naval Academy

Lubbock High School Jackson Cude is receiving his official appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in a special ceremony this afternoon.

Jackson and his family, along with Lubbock ISD staff and administration, are celebrating this prestigious announcement with Ben Schwartzberg from Congressman Jodey Arrington’s office. A video from the congressman will also be shown.

The event is at 1 p.m. in the Lubbock High School library. Media representatives planning to attend must check in through the front office using their driver’s license. Staff from the Communications and Community Relations Office will be there to assist.

(The front office is accessed by traveling west on 18th St. Visitor parking is on the right side of the parking lot once you pass the stop sign on Ave. T.)