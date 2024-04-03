96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock ISD Hosts Annual Job Fair on Saturday

April 3, 2024
Lubbock ISD is hosting their annual Job Fair this weekend and job seekers are invited to attend.

District campuses and departments will be represented at the event to provide information about a variety of job opportunities. The event is not just for teachers; it includes all open positions in Lubbock ISD and with their contracted partners.

Representatives will also be present to answer questions about alternative certification options and adjunct instructor positions for attendees interested in pursuing a career in education.

The event is on Saturday, April 6 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.  in the Monterey High School cafeteria, 3211 47th St.

