Lubbock ISD: Trustees Approve Three Administrative Appointments

At this morning’s Lubbock ISD board meeting, trustees approved the recommendations of three new administrative appointments.

Dr. Dewayne Wilkins was named chief financial officer. Dr. Wilkins comes to Lubbock ISD from Early ISD, where he currently serves as the superintendent. He has been an educator for the last 14 years, in roles as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Phoenix and his Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University. He also has a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

Robin Fulbright is the new executive director of teaching and learning for secondary. Fulbright has been with the district since 1991 and is currently the academic dean at Monterey High School. She has also served as a teacher and a leadership and professional development coordinator. Fulbright earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education for Middle Tennessee State University and her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lubbock Christian University.

Christopher Lopez was appointed the new executive director of teaching and learning for elementary. He started his career in Lubbock ISD in 2012 and is currently the principal at O.L. Slaton Middle School. Lopez served as a teacher at both Smylie Wilson Middle School and O.L Slaton Middle School, an instructional coach at Estacado High School, an administrative intern at Cavazos Middle School, and an assistant principal at O.L. Slaton Middle School. He received his Bachelor of Arts in History with a Secondary Education minor from Texas Tech University and Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University. Lopez also completed his superintendent certification in 2023.

Attached photo, L to R: Dr. Dewayne Wilkins, Robin Fulbright, Christopher Lopez