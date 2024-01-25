Lubbock Public Libraries Celebrate “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, February 3

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, public libraries across the country will celebrate the 13th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day with free events and activities for children and families.

All Lubbock Public Libraries will host a special library scavenger hunt from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Each library will have their own themed scavenger hunt to complete. Patrons will receive a stamp at each location for completing the scavenger hunt. Once a patron has traveled to all 4 Lubbock Public Library locations on Saturday and completed the four scavenger hunts, they will receive a prize at their last location! We hope this will be a fun way for families to visit all four of our locations and discover what our incredible libraries have to offer!

Other special programs being planned to delight families across the Lubbock Public Library System on February 3rd include the following:

Picture Book Story Hour will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. There will be stories, songs, and activities in collaboration with Lubbock ISD theater students.

Valentine's For Veterans will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. There will be arts and crafts, as well as the opportunity to make a Valentine's Day Card for veterans. This program is in collaboration with the Civil Air Patrol and all ages are welcome.

Ready to Read Storytime will take place from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. There will be stories and activities geared towards ages 0 -5. Each family will get to take home a free book while supplies last.

Take Your Child to the Library Day originated in Connecticut back in 2012. Jennifer Keohane, Connecticut Library Consortium’s Executive Director, says that “taking children to the library helps them develop a love of reading and learning, but the benefits don’t end there. Choosing and checking out their own materials helps children learn independence, sharing, and responsibility. Library books and technology open up access to the world and fuel children’s curiosity and passions. And library programs provide myriad opportunities for learning, discovering, making friends, and having fun! If you want your children to become thoughtful, engaged citizens, start by bringing them to the library—on Take Your Child to the Library Day or any day.”

To learn more about Take Your Child to the Library Day and the benefits of children visiting the library, visit https://takeyourchildtothelibrary.org/

To learn more about the Lubbock Public Library and our locations, visit www.lubbocklibrary.com