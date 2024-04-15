Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of April 14

Butterfly Terrarium Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 15

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us to make a beautiful butterfly garden using mason jars! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Upcycled Books: Mushroom Garden at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 15

5:30 to 7:00 PM

We’ll be making a mushroom garden out of recycled paperbacks! For teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Button Bouquet Craft at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 15

6:00 to 8:00 PM

Come make a beautiful button bouquet with us! For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, April 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, April 17, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, April 18, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, April 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientist Club: Fun with Eggs at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 16

4:30 to 6:00 PM

This month’s STEM challenge is for kids to design a contraption using various materials (usually recyclables) to protect a raw egg from a high fall. They will also have an opportunity to create art with watercolor eggs and watercolors. This is a family activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Level Up- For Teens Only at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 16

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Join us for a Clue-style game in a 1980’s Mall- totally rad! Ugh, thinking about crime?…gag me with a spoon! For Teens, ages 13-18, at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, April 16

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century” by Maureen Callahan. In May we will discuss “The Killer of Little Shepherds: A True Crime Story and the Birth of Forensic Science” by Douglas Starr. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, April 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be celebrating National Banana and Cheeseball Day and sharing information about the Elderly Outreach Program with Sabrina Robbins from Catholic Charities. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 18

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 18

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with our Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Where we’ll go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. They’ll learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as the posture, arm and feet positions. For ages 3-6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 18

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 18

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, April 19, & Saturday, April 20

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Widening Horizons STEM Program at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, April 19

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a fun STEM activity with the Texas Tech student group, Widening Horizons, at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each activity is geared towards grades K-5th, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Story Ballet for Ages 6-10 at Mahon Library

Friday, April 19

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Ballet Lubbock presents an after-school ballet program for ages 6 to 10 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Step into a world of magic and creativity. We will go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, and history come together. Learn fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet and the stories, artists, dance, and composers of great classical ballets. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture though fun activities at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. All ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.