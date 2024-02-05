Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 5

Valentine’s Candle Votive Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 5

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we make a festive Valentine’s Day sparkly candle votive! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 5

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come to the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “Text For You” by Sofie Cramer. In March we will discuss “Wellmania” by Brigid Delaney. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open elements connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 6

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this six-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, February 6, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, February 6, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, February 7, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, February 8, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 6

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientists Club at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, February 6

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us for a fun Valentine’s Day-themed STEM activity! There will be three different stations set up and participants will have a time limit to complete each station. This is a family activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Activities are geared for ages 8 and up, younger children will need assistance. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cupid’s Arrow Wall Hanging at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 6

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Come make a cute Cupid’s arrow to hang on your wall this Valentine’s Day! For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Call to Adventure (Dungeons & Dragons) at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 6

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Teens are invited to a Dungeons & Dragons Adventure the first Tuesday of each month. Please contact Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, to pre-register and check availability for each session. For ages 12-17.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, February 7

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. Copies of next month’s title “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 7

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Mardi Gras Mask-Making at Mahon Library

Wednesday, February 7

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Join us for a free Mardi Gras mask-making workshop! We will decorate masks to celebrate Mardi Gras while learning a little about its history! All supplies will be provided. For ages 13 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, February 8

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 8

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Things We Love! Bob the Builder” by Hit Entertainment Limited while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 8

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games, card games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, February 8

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Read, Move, and Groove with The Little Gym at Groves Branch Library

Friday, February 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us as we read a story and learn the basics of gymnastics with The Little Gym! Please note, there will be a waiver for parents to sign upon arrival. For ages 1-5 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Kids’ Valentine Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Friday, February 9

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for an afternoon of Valentine’s Day crafts at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Start with a Plan! (BuJo Journaling) at Mahon Library

Friday, February 9

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Dive into the world of creative planning and start the year off right with your own personalized bullet journal! Feel free to bring your own journal, however free journals will also be available while supplies last. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left-To-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 10

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we watch a movie and discuss it! The movie is about an unconventional lawyer who helps a funeral home owner with financial troubles save his business (2023, R). In March we will discuss the book “Sisters in Arms” by Kaia Alderson. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 10

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! All ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.