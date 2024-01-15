Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of January 16

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 16.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 16

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this new six-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, January 16, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, January 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, January 17, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, January 18, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Snow in the Jungle” by Ariane Hofmann-Maneejab while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientist Club Presents: Fake Snow Experiment at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 16

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we will make fake snow out of various ingredients! We will have a snowball fight outside if he weather permits. This is an all-ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Level Up For Teens Only (LUFTO) at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 16

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Our January meeting will be devoted to premade character charts for Dungeons & Dragons and participating in a quick, 1 session quest! For ages 13-18 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 16

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “The Stranger Beside Me” by Ann Rule. In February we will discuss “That Lonely Section of Hell: The Botched Investigation of a Serial Killer Who Almost Got Away” by Lorimer Shenher. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 18

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, January 18

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 18

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, January 19

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Winter” by Ailee Busy while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Celebrate National Popcorn Day at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, January 19

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we make popcorn crafts and have a popcorn taste test to celebrate National Popcorn Day! This program is for ages 9-17 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.