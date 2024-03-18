Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of March 18

Upcycled Books: Mouse at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 18

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us to make cute mouse table decorations out of recycled paperbacks! For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Master Gardeners at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 18

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Learn how to plant for pollinators with Barbara Jones from the Lubbock Master Gardeners. For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 18

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “Wellmania” by Brigid Delaney. In April we will discuss “Pain Killer” by Barry Meier. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open elements connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 19, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 19, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 20, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 21, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, March 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 19

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Easter Egg Bath Bombs at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 19

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us to learn how to make your own Easter-themed bath bombs! For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, March 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Waco Rising” by Kevin Cook. In April we will discuss “American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century” by Maureen Callahan. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, March 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will learn about local food and gardening organizations. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 21

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, March 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with our Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Where we’ll go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. They’ll learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as the posture, arm and feet positions. Then learn the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For ages 3-6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 21

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 21

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, March 22 & Saturday, March 23

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

DIY Squishies at Mahon Library

Friday, March 22

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Need to take your stress out on a lovable piece of foam? Dream up your squishy and come create your own! Registration is not required, but supplies are limited. For ages 13-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Widening Horizons STEM Program at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, March 22

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a fun STEM activity with the Texas Tech student group, Widening Horizons. Each activity is geared towards grades K-5, but all are welcome at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reading Buddies at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 23

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Just learning to read and need a reading buddy? Students in the Cavs Care Team from Cavazos Middle School will be available to read to you at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Women’s History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 23

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month and help us honor some of the women in our community. This is an all-ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Left-To-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 23

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we discuss “Sisters In Arms” by Kaia Alderson. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available of Libby in audiobook and eBook. Next month’s title will be “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 23

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture though fun activities at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. All ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.