Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of March 25

Here are the hours for all Lubbock Public Libraries for the upcoming Easter holiday:

Friday, March 29- CLOSED

Saturday, March 30 – 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 31 – CLOSED

Regular hours will resume on Monday, April 1

Eclipse Observer Training at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 25

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

With Eclipse Soundscapes, a NASA Partner, train to be an official Eclipse Soundscapes Observer on Eclipse Day! Participants will be training to collect sounds/nature data to send to analysts on that day. You will receive an Observer Certificate after your observation on Eclipse Day. You can only be an Observer if you are available on April 8th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in Lubbock. You may observe from areas close to the Line of Totality (within 90-100%), but your observation time may be a little different. We can help you calculate that! For older teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 25

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us if you would like to learn how to knit and crochet! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For ages 8 and up at Groves Branch Library; 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 25

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 26, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 27, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 28, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Plan-To-Do-Better: Meet, Greet, and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, March 26

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 26

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 27

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, March 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be celebrating World Theatre Day with a movie, game, or special performance! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 27

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Bookman’s Tale” by Charlie Lovett. In April we will discuss “Louisiana Longshot” by Jana Deleon. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 28

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 28

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.