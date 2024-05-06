Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of May 6

Flower Pockets Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 6

6:30 to 7:30 PM

We will be turning tin cans into flower holders by decoupaging paper napkins. For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “The Watchers” by A.M. Shine. In June we will discuss “A Spy Among Friends” by Ben Macintyre. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open elements connected to the story as you read. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, May 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, May 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, May 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, May 9, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 7

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientist Club: Peep Nest Challenge at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 7

4:30 to 5:30 PM

In this monthly STEM activity, participants will make bird nests out of everyday objects to protect a bird and their eggs. This is a family activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Call to Adventure (Dungeons & Dragons) at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 7

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Teens are invited to a Dungeons & Dragons adventure the first Tuesday of each month at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Please contact Godeke to pre-register and check availability for each session by calling 806-775-3362. For ages 12-17.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 8

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 8

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be celebrating National Have a Coke Day! Paint and sip a Coke with Lubbock author and artist Jada Taylor. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, May 9

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Genealogy for Beginners at Mahon Library

Thursday, May 9

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Interested in digging deeper into your family history? In this workshop, we will introduce the different types of records you’ll come across in your research and how to use them to learn more about your family. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1305 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Read, Move, and Groove with The Little Gym at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 10

11:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Spend time at the library as we read a story and learn the basics of gymnastics with The Little Gym at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will have two different sessions for different age groups. Parents with multiple children should pick the class that their oldest child would be in- instructors will accommodate -for younger ones. Children ages 4 months – 35 months will be from 11:00 – 11:30 AM, and children ages 3-5 years will be from 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Muffins with Mom at Mahon Library

Saturday May 11

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Celebrate moms with a special storytime! Enjoy stories, a special craft for moms, and muffins. Recommended for ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday May 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Darrell Ellison from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.- Lubbock Alumni Chapter, will read to children at our monthly Ready to Read Storytime! We will read books about colors and have a STEAM activity while supplies last. The activities are geared towards ages 2-5, but all are welcome at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Salt Shaker Button Bouquet at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday May 11

3:00 to 4:00 PM

We will be creating Mother’s Day bouquets using salt shakers, buttons, and felt. For ages 9 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Faux Taxidermy Bug Plaques at Mahon Library

Saturday May 11

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Paint and mount a plastic insect to make a stylishly creepy gilded taxidermy wall-hanging with no actual dissection required! Supplies are on a first come, first serve basis. For teens at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.