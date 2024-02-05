96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock’s New Pet Boutique Now Open

February 5, 2024 8:00AM CST
Share
What's New

Need a place to go to for accessories and goodies for those furry friends? Introducing Sweet Pup Co., Lubbock’s all new family and Veteran owned pet boutique!

At Sweet Pup Co., one can shop themed pet bandannas, Veteran made treats, cups, key chains, candles, and so much more!

Sweet Pup Co. also participates in events such as the First Friday Art Trail and farmers markets.

For more on Sweet Pup Co, visit their website here and their Facebook here.

Sweet Pup Co is located at 3532 off 34th street.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

The PainterCody Johnson
4:27pm
Wish I Didnt Know NowToby Keith
4:24pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:21pm
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
4:18pm
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
4:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry Performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at the Ryman
2

Why 2024 Will Be The Year Of The Cicada
3

Country Singer Chris Young Arrested At Midtown Bar
4

Scotty McCreery's "Cab In A Solo" Music Video Captures A Precious In-Studio Moment With Son Avery
5

Clues That Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Will Split, According To Fans