Lubbock’s New Pet Boutique Now Open

Need a place to go to for accessories and goodies for those furry friends? Introducing Sweet Pup Co., Lubbock’s all new family and Veteran owned pet boutique!

At Sweet Pup Co., one can shop themed pet bandannas, Veteran made treats, cups, key chains, candles, and so much more!

Sweet Pup Co. also participates in events such as the First Friday Art Trail and farmers markets.

For more on Sweet Pup Co, visit their website here and their Facebook here.

Sweet Pup Co is located at 3532 off 34th street.