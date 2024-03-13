Lucie Tiger stops by the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing “Found My Home”

Source: YouTube

Lucie Tiger is entering 2024 with a bang, as she releases her newest track, “Hummingbird.” This powerful song serves as a soul-stirring anthem that truly represents Lucie as an artist. Similar to Miranda Lambert’s heartfelt tune, “Bluebird,” Lucie Tiger’s musical storytelling is genuine, unapologetic, and uniquely her own. Infused with a Southern Rock vibe that resonates like a summer thunderstorm, Lucie fearlessly shares her truth, captivating listeners and leaving them yearning for more.

“Hummingbird” is a deeply personal reflection, showcasing her skills as a vocalist and a skilled songwriter. Backed by Bob Wray on bass, Brad Kuhn on keys, Will McFarlane on electric guitar, and Justin Holder on percussion, the single was recorded in Muscle Shoals and produced by John Gifford III.

She is driven by inquisitiveness, resolve, and dedication to crafting music on her own accord. Her impressive track record speaks volumes, as she has released a series of singles, including five chart-toppers on the Nashville MusicRow Breakout Chart, cementing her position as a promising talent in the industry.

As she travels the country with her father by her side she wants to bring her music to anyone and everyone. A storyteller who sneaks in Easter eggs in her music, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear about getting cold her 1st time in the snow or traveling in her future.

Moving to Alabama because of her love of the music and the way it made her feel, Lucie takes every opportunity to play her music her way. Because that’s who she is.