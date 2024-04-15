Ludvig Aberg Masterful Weekend

Article by Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech’s very own, Ludvig Aberg caught eyes at the 88th Masters tournament this past weekend.

Aberg was determined to become the first rookie to win the Masters tournament since Fuzzy Zoeller achieved the feat in 1979.

Aberg came up just short, shooting seven under for the tournament, falling four strokes behind Scottie Sheffeler who finished eleven under par.

Aberg posted a score of 73 in the first round, followed by a 69 in the second round, a 70 in the third round, and concluded with another strong round of 69.

The now number seven golfer in the world, Aberg won $2.6 million dollars for his second place finish.

With Aberg getting a top twelve finish, he has earned his invitation to come back for the 2025 masters.

The former Texas Tech star, at just 24 years old is taking the PGA tour by storm and should not be overlooked.