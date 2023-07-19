Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House

Luke Bryan has slashed the price of his Florida panhandle beach house for the third time. He originally listed the 4,645-square-foot waterfront pad in December 2022 for $18 million, then dropped the price to $16 million in February, and they just dropped another million off the price, taking it to $14.9 million. Luke and his wife, Caroline, purchased the home in 1994 for just $2.5 million. The four-story home features five bedrooms, a deluxe primary suite, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, and panoramic oceanfront views of the Gulf of Mexico. If you could build a home anywhere in the world, where would you pick?