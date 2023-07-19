96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House

July 19, 2023 9:26AM CDT
Luke Bryan has slashed the price of his Florida panhandle beach house for the third time. He originally listed the 4,645-square-foot waterfront pad in December 2022 for $18 million, then dropped the price to $16 million in February, and they just dropped another million off the price, taking it to $14.9 million.  Luke and his wife, Caroline, purchased the home in 1994 for just $2.5 million.  The four-story home features five bedrooms, a deluxe primary suite, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, and panoramic oceanfront views of the Gulf of Mexico.  If you could build a home anywhere in the world, where would you pick?

