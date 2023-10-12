96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan Promises Mom LeClaire Three Things for Her Birthday

October 12, 2023 9:14AM CDT
Share
Luke Bryan Promises Mom LeClaire Three Things for Her Birthday
Spout Podcast

Luke Bryan has the perfect gifts for his mother’s 76th birthday.  “Happy birthday Mama. I love you. Beer, cigarette, and fishing money coming soon,” he writes alongside a sweet photo of LeClaire holding up a fish with a big smile.  The country singer and his mother are super close, with LeClaire spending most of her time with her son, his wife Caroline, and their sons, Bo and Tate.   The family has a wild sense of humor and makes funny social media videos, especially during the holidays, for Pranksmas prank wars.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Youre Gonna Miss ThisTrace Adkins
11:55am
AngelsThomas Rhett
11:52am
Free And EasyDierks Bentley
11:45am
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
11:42am
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
11:38am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
3

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
4

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
5

Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview