Luke Bryan Stops Florida Concert After Being Alerted Of Wardrobe Mishap

October 10, 2023 9:51AM CDT
Getty Images

Luke Bryan had a wardrobe mishap during his concert in Orlando, Florida. Unaware of his unzipped pants, he performed most of the show with his fly down. However, he handled it well and laughed it off.

During a performance of “That’s My Kind Of Night” at the Florida Arena, a fan in the front row noticed the singer’s pants zipper was down and told him. The fan’s concern made him stop singing and pause the concert to address the situation and zip it up quickly.

“Hold on! Shh… Stop! My f***kin zipper has been down the whole time,” Bryan shouted into the microphone as he stopped the concert.  “Thank you for telling me,” Bryan graciously told the fan as he shook their hand. He jokingly asked the rest of the sold-out crowd, “Why didn’t none of you a**holes tell me?” which prompted a sea of laughter.

