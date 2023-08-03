96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs And Wife Nicole Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

August 3, 2023 9:16AM CDT
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking Combs, celebrate three-year wedding anniversary.  On Monday (July 31), the country superstar and his wife celebrated the special occasion with heartfelt messages on social media. Combs wrote a sweet message for his wife on Instagram Stories.   “On this day three years ago, we made this thing official! Best decision I ever made. I love you @nicolejcombs Happy Anniversary, my love!!!!”  “7 years together. 3 years married. Happy anniversary, my love,” Nicole wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple in a sunflower field.

 

