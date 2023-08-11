Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert

A viral video that purported to show the “Fast Car” singer making his way to his seat at a Lainey Wilson concert in St. Louis duped Luke Combs fans. The video went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. Onlookers were stunned as they stood near the “star” before he went towards the stage. The man looked just like Combs, with the same build, beard, cap, and shirt that the singer always wears at concerts, making him easily recognizable. Fans cheered and celebrated as “Combs” descended the stairs, making it seem like he was sitting with everyone else at the concert. The real Combs posted the video with the caption, “Fooled me!” along with a crying laughing emoji.