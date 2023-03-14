Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”

“Going, Going Gone” by River House Artists/Columbia Nashville’s Luke Combs is Country radio’s number-one song this week. After two weeks at number two, it becomes Combs’ 15th straight chart-topper. Combs wrote the single With Ray Fulcher And James Mcnair, which impacted Country Radio Last October. Combs’ new album, “Gettin’ Old,” is set to be released on March 24th. The album will feature 18 new songs. What is your favorite Luke Combs song?