Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

April 21, 2023 9:20AM CDT
Luke Combs recently revealed the one thing that catches him off-guard since he has become famous.  Combs said on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “I can’t tell you how many beers I shotgunned in college, and now I can shotgun a beer, and like 60,000 people are stoked about it.”  He continued, “I’m like, ‘That’s awesome, dude.’ I did seven or eight of these a night. For years.”  Combs proved his shot-gunning skills and showed Joe Rogan during the episode of the podcast.

 

