96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs Responds With Kindness After $250k Fan Lawsuit

December 15, 2023 9:35AM CST
Share
Luke Combs Responds With Kindness After $250k Fan Lawsuit
Getty Images

Luke Combs is dropping his $250,000 lawsuit against a Florida woman who sold $20 tumblers with his likeness, saying he is helping her financially.

According to a video he posted Wednesday morning (December 13), the country music artist was unaware his team was pursuing the woman in court, which made him sick to his stomach when he read news about her case.

In the Illinois federal court case, Nicol Harness claimed she sold $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon and made $380. Before her Amazon account froze and a judge ordered her to pay $250K, she didn’t realize she was being sued.Luke, who employs a company to go after large-scale counterfeiters of his products, doesn’t know how Nicol’s small enterprise got involved in the lawsuit, but he will pay her double the amount she earned on Amazon, roughly $11K.

He will sell his own tumblers and donate the earnings to Nicol, who has congestive heart failure and many medical debts.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Winter WonderlandDarius Rucker
10:08am
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
10:04am
World On FireNate Smith
10:01am
All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
9:57am
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
9:50am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Charting Yacht Rock's Seas with Philly Ocean from Yachtley Crew
2

Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
3

Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury
4

The Evolution of Sound: Nick Barili's 'De La Calle' Insight
5

Musical Legacy: A.J. Croce on 'Croce Plays Croce' Tour December 14th at Buddy Holly Hall