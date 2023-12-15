Luke Combs Responds With Kindness After $250k Fan Lawsuit

Luke Combs is dropping his $250,000 lawsuit against a Florida woman who sold $20 tumblers with his likeness, saying he is helping her financially.

According to a video he posted Wednesday morning (December 13), the country music artist was unaware his team was pursuing the woman in court, which made him sick to his stomach when he read news about her case.

In the Illinois federal court case, Nicol Harness claimed she sold $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon and made $380. Before her Amazon account froze and a judge ordered her to pay $250K, she didn’t realize she was being sued.Luke, who employs a company to go after large-scale counterfeiters of his products, doesn’t know how Nicol’s small enterprise got involved in the lawsuit, but he will pay her double the amount she earned on Amazon, roughly $11K.

He will sell his own tumblers and donate the earnings to Nicol, who has congestive heart failure and many medical debts.