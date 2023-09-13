Maddie & Tae’s, Maddie Is a Mom

Maddie & Tae member Maddie Marlow Font is a new mom. One-half of the country duo gave birth to her first child with her husband, Jonah Font. Forrest Henry Font was born on Saturday afternoon at 4:03 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. and 10oz. “Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him,” said Maddie in a social media post. “Thank you, Lord, for the gift of this perfect boy.”