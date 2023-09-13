96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maddie & Tae’s, Maddie Is a Mom

September 13, 2023 10:49AM CDT
Share
Maddie & Tae’s, Maddie Is a Mom
Getty Images

Maddie & Tae member Maddie Marlow Font is a new mom.   One-half of the country duo gave birth to her first child with her husband, Jonah Font.   Forrest Henry Font was born on Saturday afternoon at 4:03 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. and 10oz.   “Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him,” said Maddie in a social media post. “Thank you, Lord, for the gift of this perfect boy.”

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
11:12am
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
11:08am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
11:05am
MillionaireChris Stapleton
11:02am
Beers And SunshineDarius Rucker
10:59am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
2

Zach Bryan Announces Massive 2024 Tour, Dates With Jason Isbell Zach
3

West Texas Bowling Club High School Bowling Preview at Whitewood Lanes September 9th
4

Tim McGraw Shares How He Used To Fool Clueless Record Executives
5

Reba McEntire Makes Debut as the Queen on 'The Voice'