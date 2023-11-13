96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Magan Marder Brown from Junior League of Lubbock discussing Holiday Happening

November 13, 2023 9:27AM CST
For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, offers a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. The five-day event—always held the week before Thanksgiving—features more than 130 merchants, specialty ticketed events, silent auctions, and more. Holiday Happening serves as the primary fundraiser for the Junior League of Lubbock and contributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year toward its endeavors.

Widely recognized and advertised in the community, Holiday Happening provides brand recognition to its sponsoring businesses to thousands of attendees who live primarily in Lubbock and its surrounding area.

Magan Marder Brown from Junior League of Lubbock joined Jeff, Mudflap, and the Gang this morning talking about Holiday Happening.

