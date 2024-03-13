96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Man, 22, Reported Missing After Being Kicked Out Of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar

March 13, 2024 10:26AM CDT
Nashville police are searching for University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who went missing after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar.

Strain was in town for a conference with his fraternity brothers. His phone was last pinged in a different direction from his hotel, and efforts to locate him using Snapchat have been unsuccessful.

The University of Missouri is offering support and counseling resources for Strain’s family and friends. Strain’s family is appealing for information to help find him, describing him as a fun and outgoing individual.

His family said the bartenders thought he drank too much. Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, denied animosity. As of Monday (March 11), he has been missing for three days.

